UrduPoint.com

JI South Punjab Condemns India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

JI South Punjab condemns India

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Naib-Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtarhas strongly condemned the sentencing of Yasin Malik, leader of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir.

In a press release issued here, he said that both the Indian government and the Indian court had played a negative role in case of freedom leader, Yaseen Malik.

He said that false and fake cases were registered against Yaseen Malik and later, through false court proceedings, he was sentenced to prison.

He demanded of the international community to come forward to take notice of the sheer violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He also urged the Pakistan government to take Yaseen Malik's case before international organizations like the United Nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Punjab Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

1 hour ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

10 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

10 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

10 hours ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.