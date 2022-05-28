JI South Punjab condemns India

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Naib-Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtarhas strongly condemned the sentencing of Yasin Malik, leader of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir.

In a press release issued here, he said that both the Indian government and the Indian court had played a negative role in case of freedom leader, Yaseen Malik.

He said that false and fake cases were registered against Yaseen Malik and later, through false court proceedings, he was sentenced to prison.

He demanded of the international community to come forward to take notice of the sheer violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He also urged the Pakistan government to take Yaseen Malik's case before international organizations like the United Nations.