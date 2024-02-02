JI To Fight The Case Of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman said that his party will fight the case of Karachi to protect their legitimate rights, with the power of the 90 seats of the National, and provincial assemblies and the reserved seats
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman said that his party will fight the case of Karachi to protect their legitimate rights, with the power of the 90 seats of the National, and provincial assemblies and the reserved seats.
He expressed these views while addressing the corner meetings held in his constituency NA-250 and PS-129 at North Nazimabad Hyderi Market near Temuria Masjid, Final Choice Store and Nagina Chowk here on Friday.
When Hafiz Naeem-ur Rahman arrived in Hyderi, he was given a grand welcome as fresh flowers were showered. Leaders of the business organizations presented fresh flower garlands to him while young people raised “Hafiz, Hafiz” slogans. Amir JI Central District and candidate for PS-128 Wajih Hassan also addressed the corner meetings.
JI's PS-130 candidate Haris Ali Khan, officials of Hyderi Market Jewelers Association Syed Faraz, Shahid Akhtar, Asim, Usman and others were also present on this occasion.
Later, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman led the rally and went to Nazimabad where he was warmly welcomed.
He also addressed corner meetings at various places including Chandni Chowk, Paposh Nagar, Goal Market and Al Hasan Chowk. Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman in his address called upon the people of Karachi to instead of re-testing people, just stamp the JI election symbol “Tarazoo” on February 08.
Wajih Hassan said that Karachi is taking a turn today and, the future of the people of Karachi will be better than the past and the elected representatives of JI will not be disloyal to the voters.
He said that under the leadership of Hafiz Naeem-ur Rahman, JI will fight the case of Karachi within the assembly, to protect the legitimate rights of the people of Karachi and solve their problems.
Recent Stories
Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation o ..
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters
Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asian Cup semi-final
Oath taken from polling staff in Attock
Man dies after reported fall from London's Tate Modern: police
IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime
RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold
Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree tourists
Indian navy rescues 19 crew after Somali pirate hijack
Top UN court says can rule on most of Ukraine invasion case
Japan's Chiba fights nerves to triumph in women's Four Continents
Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for general elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation of new JIT9 minutes ago
-
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters11 minutes ago
-
Oath taken from polling staff in Attock9 minutes ago
-
IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime9 minutes ago
-
RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold9 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree tourists9 minutes ago
-
Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for general elections9 minutes ago
-
Tackling impending climate crises in region: Experts term reforms in AJK Local Bodies Act imminent9 minutes ago
-
PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Aseefa Bhutto50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Mongolia: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi50 minutes ago
-
SAU and DBC signs MOU to Combat Coastal Climate Change57 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence in abducting, killing girl56 minutes ago