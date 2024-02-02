JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman said that his party will fight the case of Karachi to protect their legitimate rights, with the power of the 90 seats of the National, and provincial assemblies and the reserved seats

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman said that his party will fight the case of Karachi to protect their legitimate rights, with the power of the 90 seats of the National, and provincial assemblies and the reserved seats.

He expressed these views while addressing the corner meetings held in his constituency NA-250 and PS-129 at North Nazimabad Hyderi Market near Temuria Masjid, Final Choice Store and Nagina Chowk here on Friday.

When Hafiz Naeem-ur Rahman arrived in Hyderi, he was given a grand welcome as fresh flowers were showered. Leaders of the business organizations presented fresh flower garlands to him while young people raised “Hafiz, Hafiz” slogans. Amir JI Central District and candidate for PS-128 Wajih Hassan also addressed the corner meetings.

JI's PS-130 candidate Haris Ali Khan, officials of Hyderi Market Jewelers Association Syed Faraz, Shahid Akhtar, Asim, Usman and others were also present on this occasion.

Later, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman led the rally and went to Nazimabad where he was warmly welcomed.

He also addressed corner meetings at various places including Chandni Chowk, Paposh Nagar, Goal Market and Al Hasan Chowk. Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman in his address called upon the people of Karachi to instead of re-testing people, just stamp the JI election symbol “Tarazoo” on February 08.

Wajih Hassan said that Karachi is taking a turn today and, the future of the people of Karachi will be better than the past and the elected representatives of JI will not be disloyal to the voters.

He said that under the leadership of Hafiz Naeem-ur Rahman, JI will fight the case of Karachi within the assembly, to protect the legitimate rights of the people of Karachi and solve their problems.