Journalists collects over Rs 8m for treatment of Madad Ali Baloch

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Journalists have claimed to collect more than Rs 8 million for the treatment of ailing journalist, admitted at Karachi hospital.

According to details, journalists of Tharparkar Media center and social workers had collected a sum of Rs 8 million for the treatment of a professional journalist Madad Ali baloch , who was admitted at SIUT hospital Karachi since 2 months over kidney disease.