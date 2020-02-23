Journalists Collects Over Rs 8m For Treatment Of Madad Ali Baloch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:00 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Journalists have claimed to collect more than Rs 8 million for the treatment of ailing journalist, admitted at Karachi hospital.
According to details, journalists of Tharparkar Media center and social workers had collected a sum of Rs 8 million for the treatment of a professional journalist Madad Ali baloch , who was admitted at SIUT hospital Karachi since 2 months over kidney disease.