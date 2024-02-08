Journalists Visit Election City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 09:35 PM
The journalists on Thursday visited the Election City established by the Election Commission where they were briefed about the election results, received
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The journalists on Thursday visited the Election City established by the Election Commission where they were briefed about the election results, received.
The journalists were briefed by Head of Political Finance Wing Masood Sherwani and DGIT Khizr Aziz.
DGIT Khizr Aziz said that the results of ROs would be received here in Election City, adding our
system does not depend on internet.
DGIT Khizr Aziz further said that one National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly elections
had been postponed due to the death of candidates. A media wall has also been installed in
the Election City.
Project Director EMS Colonel (retd) Muhammad Saad Ali said that after the completion of data
entry Form-47, it will have to be sent to ECP here, adding Form 47 will be received through e-mail,
fax.
He said live results could be seen from here. All Returning Officers (Ros) are provided
with DSL connections.
Saad Ali further informed that 60 ROs had also been given satellite connections, adding 3600 EMS
operators were working across the country, moreover presiding officer had created
a photo of Form 45 through the software send to the ROs.
He said if the network is not available somewhere, the location and time of the photo
will be saved in the software.
Recent Stories
Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remarkable AFCON triumph
Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful ..
General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP
Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan
French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphins
Stock markets waver as investors track company earnings
J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniv ..
World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor
Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers its Olympics
US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case
ECP chief commends successful election
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful manner18 minutes ago
-
General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP41 minutes ago
-
ECP chief commends successful election1 hour ago
-
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Solangi1 hour ago
-
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)1 hour ago
-
CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner1 hour ago
-
CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations1 hour ago
-
All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz1 hour ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils upgraded facilities at PIC1 hour ago
-
Massive turnout of minorities witnesses in constituency 471 hour ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi monitors election arrangements1 hour ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi casts vote at Riwaz Garden2 hours ago