Journalists Visit Election City

Published February 08, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Journalists visit Election City

The journalists on Thursday visited the Election City established by the Election Commission where they were briefed about the election results, received

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The journalists on Thursday visited the Election City established by the Election Commission where they were briefed about the election results, received.

The journalists were briefed by Head of Political Finance Wing Masood Sherwani and DGIT Khizr Aziz.

The journalists were briefed by Head of Political Finance Wing Masood Sherwani and DGIT Khizr Aziz.

DGIT Khizr Aziz said that the results of ROs would be received here in Election City, adding our

system does not depend on internet.

DGIT Khizr Aziz further said that one National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly elections

had been postponed due to the death of candidates. A media wall has also been installed in

the Election City.

Project Director EMS Colonel (retd) Muhammad Saad Ali said that after the completion of data

entry Form-47, it will have to be sent to ECP here, adding Form 47 will be received through e-mail,

fax.

He said live results could be seen from here. All Returning Officers (Ros) are provided

with DSL connections.

Saad Ali further informed that 60 ROs had also been given satellite connections, adding 3600 EMS

operators were working across the country, moreover presiding officer had created

a photo of Form 45 through the software send to the ROs.

He said if the network is not available somewhere, the location and time of the photo

will be saved in the software.

