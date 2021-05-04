UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Demands To Postpone By-election In Matli

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:36 PM

JUI-F demands to postpone by-election in Matli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Gul Hassan has pleaded to delay the PS 70 Matli (Badin II) by polls for at least one to one and half months due to Ramazan and recent surge in COVID-19.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commission and the Returning Officer , he said turnout in the recent NA-249 by-election in Karachi remained very low, and now in these by polls the turn out could be even lower.

Sindh government and Federal government are heading for clamping more rigorous restrictions in the province including lockdown due to corona virus, holding elections will not be free from danger, he added.

