JUI-S chairman condemns silence on Palestinian atrocities

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Chairman, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Friday strongly criticized Israel's ongoing atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Chairman, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Friday strongly criticized Israel's ongoing atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians.

Speaking to a vast congregation during Juma-tul-Wida, Maulana Haqqani lamented the apathy exhibited by nations worldwide and denounced the oppressive regime of Zionist Israel.

He warned that history would bear witness to the grave negligence of world leaders, condemning their inaction in the face of injustice.

In a heartfelt plea, he urged the Muslim Ummah to remember the plight of the oppressed Palestinians in their prayers during the sacred days of Ramazan, emphasizing the continued need for moral and financial support.

Following his address, Maulana Haqqani visited a relief camp established by the Haqqania Welfare Trust to aid Palestinian victims, where he reiterated his call for a boycott of Israeli products.