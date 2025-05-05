Open Menu

Justice Ayesha Conferred Honorary Doctorate By The University Of London

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Justice Ayesha conferred honorary doctorate by the University of London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Justice Ayesha A. Malik has been conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws honoris causa by the University of London in recognition of her distinguished contributions to the legal profession and her trailblazing role in advancing justice and equality.

According to a press release issued here by the Press Officer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the honorary degree was formally presented by Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal at a prestigious ceremony held in London.

The event celebrated Justice Malik’s landmark achievements, including her historic appointment as the first woman judge to serve on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This honor reflects not only Justice Malik’s personal accomplishments but also underscores the growing international recognition of judicial excellence and gender inclusion in Pakistan’s legal system.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan congratulated Justice Malik on this well-deserved honor, calling it a moment of pride for the judiciary and the nation. He praised her as a symbol of integrity and progress whose contributions continue to inspire judicial reform.

Recent Stories

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

23 minutes ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

3 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

4 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

4 hours ago
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan