Justice Ayesha Conferred Honorary Doctorate By The University Of London
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Justice Ayesha A. Malik has been conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws honoris causa by the University of London in recognition of her distinguished contributions to the legal profession and her trailblazing role in advancing justice and equality.
According to a press release issued here by the Press Officer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the honorary degree was formally presented by Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal at a prestigious ceremony held in London.
The event celebrated Justice Malik’s landmark achievements, including her historic appointment as the first woman judge to serve on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
This honor reflects not only Justice Malik’s personal accomplishments but also underscores the growing international recognition of judicial excellence and gender inclusion in Pakistan’s legal system.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan congratulated Justice Malik on this well-deserved honor, calling it a moment of pride for the judiciary and the nation. He praised her as a symbol of integrity and progress whose contributions continue to inspire judicial reform.
