Open Menu

Gorakhpur Nursery Plays Vital Role In City’s Beautification; DG PHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Gorakhpur Nursery plays vital role in city’s beautification; DG PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) Ahmed Hassan Ranjha has said that Gorakhpur Nursery was undertaking the needs of the beautification of Rawalpindi’s parks.

He said this during his visit to review the cultivation of different types of plants and seasonal flowers in different sections of the nursery.

Ranjha said that the nursery comprised an area of one thousand kanals near Adiala Road, was the source of supplying seasonal flowers and plants to the city’s parks and green belts.

The DG directed the concerned to further improve and enhance the agronomy to meet the gardening needs and make the city environment-friendly.

He said one of the largest nurseries of Punjab, the nursery, plays a key role in achieving the tree plantation goals of the Rawalpindi Division.

Different types of roses have been cultivated on a large scale at Gorakhpur nursery, he said, and added that plants, grass and flower beds were also provided to the residents.

Recent Stories

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

5 minutes ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

3 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

3 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

4 hours ago
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

4 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan