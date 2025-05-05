Gorakhpur Nursery plays vital role in city’s beautification; DG PHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) Ahmed Hassan Ranjha has said that Gorakhpur Nursery was undertaking the needs of the beautification of Rawalpindi’s parks.

He said this during his visit to review the cultivation of different types of plants and seasonal flowers in different sections of the nursery.

Ranjha said that the nursery comprised an area of one thousand kanals near Adiala Road, was the source of supplying seasonal flowers and plants to the city’s parks and green belts.

The DG directed the concerned to further improve and enhance the agronomy to meet the gardening needs and make the city environment-friendly.

He said one of the largest nurseries of Punjab, the nursery, plays a key role in achieving the tree plantation goals of the Rawalpindi Division.

Different types of roses have been cultivated on a large scale at Gorakhpur nursery, he said, and added that plants, grass and flower beds were also provided to the residents.