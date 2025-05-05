SCCI Chief Calls For Peaceful Solution Of Pak-India Conflict
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fazal Moqeem Khan urged for peaceful resolution to ongoing Pak-India conflict and to immediately resume trade between two neighbouring countries.
Fazal Moqeem Khan, while talking during a meeting with a delegation of businessmen, representing diverse sectors at the chamber house on Monday emphasized that trade should be kept separate from politics that would not only unhurt the economy but also prevent the business community of the both countries from huge financial losses.
The chamber president said the Wagah border has been closed for the last several days owing to ongoing tension between Pakistan and India which has created severe shortages of raw material for industries in the country and forcing manufacturers to shut their industrial units/operation.
Pharmaceutical is the one the most affected sector in this ongoing Pak-India conflict, the SCCI chief noted.
He stated 30 percent of raw material imports for the pharma industry from India and halting of supply, has created an immense shortage of medicines in the country.
Fazal Moqeem while quoting various reports expressed high worry that if the issue would be prolonged it may create a serious crisis in the health sector.
The chamber president said according to the owners of the pharma industry, stock of some medicines such as Brufen, flagyl, ORS and Ventolin and others completely vanished.
SCCI chief stressed emergency measures to secure pharmaceutical supplies in response to the suspension of trade ties with India
He urged the government to exempt the pharmaceutical sector from the ban, as there are many life-saving products whose raw materials come exclusively from India,"
Therefore, he requested Islamabad and Delhi to resolve the issue through negotiation and resume bilateral trade immediately, because smooth and uninterrupted trade between both countries is crucial for economic growth, peace, prosperity and progress.
It is noted to mention here that in response to India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam attack, Islamabad suspended all trade with New Delhi among other moves.
