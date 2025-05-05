- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner chairs meeting to review development work, land acquisition for Nai Gaj dam project
Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Development Work, Land Acquisition For Nai Gaj Dam Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon presided over a meeting in his office at Shehbaz building to review the development work, land acquisition, and security measures related to the Nai Gaj Dam project in District Dadu.
The meeting was attended among others by the Chief Engineer and Project Director of RBOD Nai Gaj Dam, ADC-I, SSP Dadu, officers from the Irrigation Department Dadu, the Provincial Highways Department, and the District Administration Dadu.
The Chief Engineer and Project Director of Nai Gaj Dam briefed the meeting on the project’s progress and apprised that a significant tract of private land lies in the path of the development.
He further noted that the acquisition of 295 acres of private land falling within the project’s alignment requires budgetary approval.
Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon assured that the land survey has been completed and compensation will soon be awarded and disbursed to the respective landowners.
He added that the area has a limited local population; therefore, the acquired land will be placed under the supervision of the Irrigation Department.
The commissioner Hyderabad directed that the land acquisition and resettlement processes should be carried out transparently and that those whose houses or properties fall within the dam project’s boundaries should be provided with modern alternative housing.
To ensure transparency in the resettlement process, the Divisional Commissioner instructed the concerned departments to form a joint committee that includes all relevant stakeholders and NGOs, so that no negligence occurs during land acquisition and the relocation of affected residents.
The Works and Services Department provincial Highways division Dadu officials informed the Commissioner Hyderabad that additional budget is required for the construction of roads around the dam.
The commissioner directed concerned officials to prepare a comprehensive estimate of the required work and formulate a plan in coordination with the Deputy Commissioner Dadu, so that the proposal can be submitted to the Chief Secretary Sindh for budget approval.
The commissioner directed SSP Dadu to prepare a five-year comprehensive security plan for the dam, including the establishment of a security unit, installation of surveillance cameras, provision of vehicles, and other necessary resources.
Bilal Ahmed Memon said, that the Nai Gaj Dam is expected to become fully operational within the next three years, after which it will provide irrigation water to the designated agricultural lands.
The Chief Engineer Nai Gaj Dam assured that development of the command area will be completed within six months to one year.
At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon emphasized that the purpose of the Nai Gaj Dam is not only to enhance agriculture but also to contribute to economic improvement, infrastructure development, and the efficient utilization of natural resources in the region.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six minor girls died of suffocation2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review development work, land acquisition for Nai Gaj dam project2 minutes ago
-
Gorakhpur Nursery plays vital role in city’s beautification; DG PHA2 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation departs for China to boost furniture exports2 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured on road12 minutes ago
-
Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal appointed as VC Gomal varsity12 minutes ago
-
KMU decides to implement Centralized Viva Examination system in Medical & Dental Colleges of KP12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fake arms dealers in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Open door policy ensures swift redressal of public grievances32 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 139 properties on illegal commercial activities52 minutes ago
-
Muqam accelerates efforts to address grievances of Diamer-Bhasha Dam affectees1 hour ago
-
Tank police’ efforts for peace yielding results- arresting over 200 proclaimed offenders over last ..1 hour ago