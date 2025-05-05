Commissioner chairs meeting to review development work, land acquisition for Nai Gaj dam project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon presided over a meeting in his office at Shehbaz building to review the development work, land acquisition, and security measures related to the Nai Gaj Dam project in District Dadu.

The meeting was attended among others by the Chief Engineer and Project Director of RBOD Nai Gaj Dam, ADC-I, SSP Dadu, officers from the Irrigation Department Dadu, the Provincial Highways Department, and the District Administration Dadu.

The Chief Engineer and Project Director of Nai Gaj Dam briefed the meeting on the project’s progress and apprised that a significant tract of private land lies in the path of the development.

He further noted that the acquisition of 295 acres of private land falling within the project’s alignment requires budgetary approval.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon assured that the land survey has been completed and compensation will soon be awarded and disbursed to the respective landowners.

He added that the area has a limited local population; therefore, the acquired land will be placed under the supervision of the Irrigation Department.

The commissioner Hyderabad directed that the land acquisition and resettlement processes should be carried out transparently and that those whose houses or properties fall within the dam project’s boundaries should be provided with modern alternative housing.

To ensure transparency in the resettlement process, the Divisional Commissioner instructed the concerned departments to form a joint committee that includes all relevant stakeholders and NGOs, so that no negligence occurs during land acquisition and the relocation of affected residents.

The Works and Services Department provincial Highways division Dadu officials informed the Commissioner Hyderabad that additional budget is required for the construction of roads around the dam.

The commissioner directed concerned officials to prepare a comprehensive estimate of the required work and formulate a plan in coordination with the Deputy Commissioner Dadu, so that the proposal can be submitted to the Chief Secretary Sindh for budget approval.

The commissioner directed SSP Dadu to prepare a five-year comprehensive security plan for the dam, including the establishment of a security unit, installation of surveillance cameras, provision of vehicles, and other necessary resources.

Bilal Ahmed Memon said, that the Nai Gaj Dam is expected to become fully operational within the next three years, after which it will provide irrigation water to the designated agricultural lands.

The Chief Engineer Nai Gaj Dam assured that development of the command area will be completed within six months to one year.

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon emphasized that the purpose of the Nai Gaj Dam is not only to enhance agriculture but also to contribute to economic improvement, infrastructure development, and the efficient utilization of natural resources in the region.