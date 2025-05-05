IFA seizes 200 unhygienic meat; imposes fine of Rs 50,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) On the directions of the Director of the Islamabad Food Authority, the food safety teams on Monday carried out a raid in sector G-9 where they checked a supplier’s vehicle suspected of carrying low-quality meat.

During the inspection, they found 200 kilograms of meat hidden under non-food-grade plastic sheets.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said that the meat was being secretly transported to various markets. It was packed in plastic material that is not safe for food handling, raising serious concerns about hygiene and safety standards.

She confirmed that after a detailed inspection, the meat was declared unfit for consumption. She said that the meat lacked basic quality standards and its use in food could be harmful to health.

Following the inspection, the authority immediately destroyed the seized meat on the spot and imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the supplier. A formal case has also been registered against the supplier for attempting to sell unsafe and low-standard meat in the Federal Capital.

Dr. Tahira said that the team found clear evidence that the meat was being transported in violation of food safety rules. She added that the supplier tried to hide the meat under layers of plastic to avoid detection. "The meat was of poor quality, and its sale could have caused health issues for consumers," she stated.

The Islamabad Food Authority has declared zero tolerance against food-related violations. Deputy Director of the authority said that those who attempt to deceive the public in the name of food will face strict action. “This is not just a violation of rules—it’s a threat to public health,” he said.

Dr. Tahira also warned suppliers not to prioritize profits over human health. “Such practices put lives at risk. We will take strong and continued action against anyone found involved in such activities,” she said.

This action is part of a wider effort by the Islamabad Food Authority to ensure safe food for citizens. The authority has increased inspections across the city and has urged the public to report any suspicious food-related activity.

The food authority's teams are also conducting awareness drives, educating vendors and suppliers about proper food handling and safety protocols.

Authorities said that they will continue monitoring markets and suppliers to stop the supply of low-quality food items. Regular checks, surprise inspections, and strict enforcement are part of the new plan to tackle food safety violations.

The Islamabad Food Authority has asked citizens to stay alert and avoid buying food from unverified sources. Officials say that cooperation from the public is key in fighting food-related crimes.

