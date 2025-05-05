Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Meets Qatari Counterpart, Agrees To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin meets Qatari counterpart, agrees to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the Ministry of Interior in Qatar’s capital, Doha on Monday where he held a significant meeting with Qatari Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Minister Naqvi briefed his Qatari counterpart on the regional security situation, particularly the rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

He conveyed Pakistan’s principled stance, stating that the country has always rejected any policy of aggression and has offered an independent and impartial investigation into the Pulwama incident so that the world can see the facts and identify the real perpetrators.

He emphasized that making baseless and illogical accusations against Pakistan is tantamount to ignoring the country’s immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Both sides stressed the need for joint efforts to combat organized crime networks and cybercrime. They also agreed on launching training exchange programs for officers from police and law enforcement agencies.

Minister Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s desire to build strong and enduring relations with Qatar at all levels and said mutual cooperation in drug prevention would be further strengthened.

Qatari Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad expressed Qatar’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan. Both countries agreed to appoint focal persons to expand collaboration across various sectors. The Qatari minister added that Qatar attaches great importance to its bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

Also present on the occasion were Qatar’s Minister of State for Interior Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Muhammad Aamir, and senior officials of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior.

Recent Stories

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

14 minutes ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

3 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

3 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

4 hours ago
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

4 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan