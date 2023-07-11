Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial matters

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel met Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Defense and Spokesperson, Malik Ahmed Khan here at Peshawar on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel met Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Defense and Spokesperson, Malik Ahmed Khan here at Peshawar on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the overall situation of the province and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Kakakhel briefed the SAPM regarding the performance of the caretaker provincial government and ongoing projects in the merged districts.

He emphasized that the Federal government should provide assistance and cooperation in the problems faced by the province.

He asked the SAPM for his role in the timely provision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province arrears which are to be paid by the federal government under the responsibility of the federation.

Malik Ahmad Khan said that the caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is performing its duties efficiently.

He assured that all possible steps would be taken by the federal government to solve the problems of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in a good manner.