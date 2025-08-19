Kamber police arrest a wanted one docoits an encounter in injured condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A police encounter took place between the police and criminals near Qubo Road in the jurisdiction of A-Section Shahdadkot Police Station, Kamber-Shahdadkot District.

Notorious bandit Ghulam Mustafa Buladi was arrested in an injured condition on Tuesday. A pistol along with a magazine was recovered from the possession of the injured bandit upon arrest.

The identity of the injured dacoit has been confirmed as Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Murad Bakhsh Buladi village, Usta Muhammad District, Balochistan.

The injured bandit is an active criminal involved in multiple criminal incidents in Kamber-Shahdadkot District. Further investigation is underway, and the complete criminal record of the accused is being checked.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber-Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Sabozzi, has announced a cash reward and commendation certificates for SHO A-Section Shahdadkot, Raza Muhammad Tunio, along with the police team.