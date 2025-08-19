Musadik Malik pledges full federal support for flood-hit regions, calls for global climate justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to elevating climate change issues internationally, stressing that beyond political differences, the federal government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of GB, KP and AJK, mobilizing all resources to address the flood crisis.

In a conversation with a private news channel, he conveyed his condolences to those impacted by the devastating floods. He recognized the scale of the disaster and the pain endured by the families affected.

Every minister is on the ground, coordinating and utilizing all available machinery, ambulances and resources to restore connectivity and infrastructure in the flood-affected areas, he added.

He explained that major highways and roads have been cleared within 24 hours, while specialized teams are working to repair severely damaged power grids and water systems.

Malik emphasized that the federal government’s top priority is to ensure all resources reach those who need them most without delay.

Responding to a query, he stated that more than 700 people have died during current monsoon and over 100 are missing due to the devastating floods, describing it as a massive natural calamity.

He also pointed out that rising temperatures are causing extreme weather events like cloudbursts, citing last year’s incident in Sindh as an example.

He noted that temperatures in KP and GB are increasing by about 4 degrees Celsius each year, worsening the impact of such natural disasters.

Responding to a question about the Loss and Damage Fund, he explained that eight major countries, responsible for about 70% of global carbon emissions, are the Primary recipients of the fund.

However, Pakistan is not among these countries and unfortunately, these major polluters are utilizing around 85% of the available financing for themselves. The remaining 15% is shared among other nations, while Pakistan has yet to receive a single penny from this fund.

He further added that although 70 million Dollars have been disbursed to various countries under this fund, Pakistan has received nothing so far.

He said Pakistan successfully brought attention to the rising plastic contamination in oceans. Following Pakistan’s initiative, around 46 countries supported the cause within three days, culminating in a joint declaration signed by six nations.

He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to consistently raising this issue at every international forum.

He also called for global climate justice, demanding fair and timely access to climate finance for Pakistan, highlighting the urgent need for international support to address the country’s growing climate vulnerabilities.