Major Terror Plan Foiled, Two Officials Affiliated With TTP Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Major terror plan foiled, two officials affiliated with TTP arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The district police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Kohat, in a joint operation, have arrested two important terrorists active for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat, while holding a press conference along with DPO Dr Zahidullah and SP CTD Saadat Khan, said that the arrested suspects were not only facilitators of the banned

organization, as well as employees of security agencies.

According to the details, among the arrested terrorists, Siraj was a constable of the District Police, while Faridun was serving as an official in the CTD Police.

Both officials revealed during interrogation that they had planned to target senior officers of Kohat Police, bomb blasts in Police Lines Mosque, CTD police station and other government buildings during Muharram.

Similarly, they had hatched a conspiracy to target Muharram processions with terrorism.

According to the Regional Police Officer, the investigation of the accused was ongoing and their physical remand for 15 days had been obtained from the court.

A large-scale operation is underway to find the network of the arrested accused and

other facilitators. A major tragedy has been averted due to the timely

action of the police and CTD.

