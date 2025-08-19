ADC visits flood hit areas to review relief opetation

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Relief, Syed Noman Ali Shah has visited the flood-affected areas of Mingora city, Landikass, Bangladesh, Mulla Baba, Sharifabad, and Khpal Kor Model school to review the relief operation and meet the affected families.

During the visit, the ADC listened to the grievances of the victims and assured them of full cooperation from the district administration.

He also distributed non-food items (NFIs) among the flood-hit families, including blankets, foam, tents, mosquito nets, and hygiene kits, to help meet their immediate needs.

ADC Shah directed officials of the relevant departments present at the site to make the relief operations more effective and organized, ensuring that no family was left without assistance.

Talking to APP, he said that the district administration was utilizing all available resources in line with the provincial government’s directives. Relief efforts were being carried out with the joint cooperation of Rescue 1122, Revenue Department, Police,, and WSSC Swat, he added.

He further said that the administration was committed to accelerating relief operations, adding that all institutions had been fully mobilized to provide timely support to the flood-affected population.

