ADC Visits Flood Hit Areas To Review Relief Opetation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Relief, Syed Noman Ali Shah has visited the flood-affected areas of Mingora city, Landikass, Bangladesh, Mulla Baba, Sharifabad, and Khpal Kor Model school to review the relief operation and meet the affected families.
During the visit, the ADC listened to the grievances of the victims and assured them of full cooperation from the district administration.
He also distributed non-food items (NFIs) among the flood-hit families, including blankets, foam, tents, mosquito nets, and hygiene kits, to help meet their immediate needs.
ADC Shah directed officials of the relevant departments present at the site to make the relief operations more effective and organized, ensuring that no family was left without assistance.
Talking to APP, he said that the district administration was utilizing all available resources in line with the provincial government’s directives. Relief efforts were being carried out with the joint cooperation of Rescue 1122, Revenue Department, Police,, and WSSC Swat, he added.
He further said that the administration was committed to accelerating relief operations, adding that all institutions had been fully mobilized to provide timely support to the flood-affected population.
APP/hsj/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC visits flood hit areas to review relief opetation2 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches flood relief consignments to Swat, Shangla2 minutes ago
-
Gilgit’s Aman Faraz Durrani honored as youngest Pride of Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Identity under threat Amid India’s Post-2019 policies52 minutes ago
-
Muqam hands over PM’s flood relief package to district administration Buner10 hours ago
-
National Youth Summit 2025 concludes with call for youth-inclusive policy making10 hours ago
-
Punjab Police hold weekly general parades across province10 hours ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests10 hours ago
-
AJK PM rejects narratives contradicting Islam forefathers' vision10 hours ago
-
KP CM orders swift relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit districts11 hours ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates solar street lights project11 hours ago
-
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes11 hours ago