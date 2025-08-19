Open Menu

ADC Visits Flood Hit Areas To Review Relief Opetation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM

ADC visits flood hit areas to review relief opetation

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Relief, Syed Noman Ali Shah has visited the flood-affected areas of Mingora city, Landikass, Bangladesh, Mulla Baba, Sharifabad, and Khpal Kor Model school to review the relief operation and meet the affected families.

During the visit, the ADC listened to the grievances of the victims and assured them of full cooperation from the district administration.

He also distributed non-food items (NFIs) among the flood-hit families, including blankets, foam, tents, mosquito nets, and hygiene kits, to help meet their immediate needs.

ADC Shah directed officials of the relevant departments present at the site to make the relief operations more effective and organized, ensuring that no family was left without assistance.

Talking to APP, he said that the district administration was utilizing all available resources in line with the provincial government’s directives. Relief efforts were being carried out with the joint cooperation of Rescue 1122, Revenue Department, Police,, and WSSC Swat, he added.

He further said that the administration was committed to accelerating relief operations, adding that all institutions had been fully mobilized to provide timely support to the flood-affected population.

APP/hsj/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

11 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

11 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

11 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

11 hours ago
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

11 hours ago
 Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment c ..

Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore

11 hours ago
 King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Gr ..

King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision

11 hours ago
 Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ce ..

Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire

11 hours ago
 Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son fro ..

Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves

11 hours ago
 PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat

PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan