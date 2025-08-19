IRSA Releases 458,200 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 458,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 585,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1548.00 feet which was 146.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 341,400 cusecs and 300,400 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1215.45 feet, which was 165.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 94,100 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 341,400, 488,900, 338,600 and 234,900 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 60,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 71,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
