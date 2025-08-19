- Home
KIM Launches Week-long 11th Domain-Specific Capacity-building Training Program For AJK-based ACs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) The State-run Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM) has inaugurated the 11th Domain-Specific Training Program, a week-long course aimed at strengthening the capacity of Assistant Commissioners (Magistrates) based in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K).
"The initiative stems from the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court of AJ&K (Shariat Appellate Jurisdiction) dated 24th September 2024 in Criminal Revision No. 12 of 2024, wherein the Government of AJ&K was directed to enhance the legal and procedural competence of magistrates through structured professional training", the AJK Government controlled KIM sources have told APP.
"Designed with this spirit, the program seeks to reinforce justice delivery by equipping magistrates with the knowledge and skills necessary for the lawful and timely exercise of executive and magisterial powers.The inaugural session was attended by Raja Athar Ali Khan, Registrar, AJ&K High Court, as Chief Guest. Dr. Muqeem ul islam, Director General KIM; Abrar Ahmed Qureshi, Chief Instructor, Tariq Mahmood Butt, Directing Staff (Training & Coordination); and Ms.
Mehmooda Jabeen, IT Instructor", the sources said.
Meanwhile, the speakers, while addressing a ceremony hosted in the state metropolis inaugurating the training program, highlighted the importance of continuous professional development for civil servants, particularly magistrates, in ensuring good governance, rule of law, and effective justice administration. They stressed that building strong institutional capacity is essential for advancing constitutional governance and sustainable development.
The speakers emphasized on the constitutional guaranteed of a fair trial.
They noted that this right, repeatedly upheld by superior courts, forms the bedrock of democratic governance, safeguarding the rights of the accused while preserving the legitimacy and integrity of the justice system.
The speakers expressed confidence that the training would broaden their legal understanding, sharpen their magisterial skills, and improve service delivery.
