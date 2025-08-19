NDMA Dispatches Flood Relief Consignments To Swat, Shangla
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday sent two separate relief consignments to Swat and Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed at supporting communities hit hard by recent flooding and rain-triggered devastation.
The consignments, dispatched early Tuesday morning, comprise essential relief items including tents, blankets, 7KVA generators, dewatering pumps, ration bags, and medicines. The supplies will be handed over to the respective district administrations for onward distribution among flood-affected families.
Relief consignments are being dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in coordination with the armed forces and welfare organizations, as part of a nationwide operation launched on the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
NDMA is closely monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with civil and military teams to ensure timely assistance reaches all flood-affected areas. The authority has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering prompt support and facilitating efficient relief operations throughout the province.
According to NDMA, the organization remains in continuous coordination with all relevant civil and military institutions and is closely monitoring all ongoing relief efforts to ensure timely assistance and effective response across affected areas.
