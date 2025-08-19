Panic Grips Islamabad, KP, As 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Tuesday morning, sending tremors across several parts of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Rawalpindi, Chitral, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Khanpur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Battagram and Dir.
According to details, the Meteorological Department said the epicenter was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush mountain range at a depth of 190 kilometers, as reported by national media outlets.
The strong jolts caused panic among residents, forcing people to evacuate homes and offices in fear. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Major terror plan foiled, two officials affiliated with TTP arrested2 minutes ago
-
Panic grips Islamabad, KP, as 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes2 minutes ago
-
Musadik Malik pledges full federal support for flood-hit regions, calls for global climate justice2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 458,200 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Man drowns in water channel2 minutes ago
-
Three injured in a road accident2 minutes ago
-
KIM launches week-long 11th Domain-Specific Capacity-building Training Program for AJK-based ACs12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara forms special committee to eliminate encroachment12 minutes ago
-
ADC visits flood hit areas to review relief opetation22 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches flood relief consignments to Swat, Shangla22 minutes ago
-
Gilgit’s Aman Faraz Durrani honored as youngest Pride of Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Identity under threat Amid India’s Post-2019 policies1 hour ago