Panic grips Islamabad, KP, as 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Tuesday morning, sending tremors across several parts of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Rawalpindi, Chitral, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Khanpur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Battagram and Dir.

According to details, the Meteorological Department said the epicenter was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush mountain range at a depth of 190 kilometers, as reported by national media outlets.

The strong jolts caused panic among residents, forcing people to evacuate homes and offices in fear. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.