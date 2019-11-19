Karachi Gymkhana asked to stop construction in its play area

(@imziishan)

The administration of Karachi Gymkhana (KG) has been asked to stop construction in its play area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The administration of Karachi Gymkhana (KG) has been asked to stop construction in its play area.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), has advised the Gymkhana management to stop construction in its tennis courts' area in view of the apex court orders.

The Assistant Commissioner in his letter said "In view of various directives/ orders of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan, an existing playing facility or play ground or Public Park cannot be demolished and cannot be used for any other purpose such as Shopping Centre, Marriage Hall or car Parking". "Therefore, you are advised not to build a parking or building on the tennis courts/playing area in your premises".