'Karachi Premier League' To Promote Positive Image Of Metropolis: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 07:10 PM

'Karachi Premier League' to promote positive image of metropolis: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Friday said that the activities like Karachi Premier League (KPL) would promote the positive image of Karachi.

He said, 'It is an honour for me to become patron-in-chief of Karachi Premier League for promoting the Cricket.' While addressing the KPL ceremony, he said that the city was the nursery of cricket and a number of cricketers emerged from the city including Mohammed Brothers, Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Moin Khan and Rashid Latif, who brought laurel to the country.

Kamran Tessori said that it was responsibility of the government to encourage the youth towards positive activities.

He said that test for the courses of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Metaverse and Web 3.0 would be conducted from July 16 under the Governor's Initiative.

The governor also condemned May 9 incident again.

KPL Chairman Moiz Bin Zahid, KPL President Younus Khan and General Secretary Fawad Munir were also present in the ceremony.

