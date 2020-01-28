The Karachi traffic police on Tuesday challaned around 4687 citizens and recovered Rs 8,60,900 in terms of fine under special campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi traffic police on Tuesday challaned around 4687 citizens and recovered Rs 8,60,900 in terms of fine under special campaign.

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, as many as 121 drivers were arrested under Section 279 of PPC.

The district-wise stats were as, in District South 520 tickets, City 560, Central 766, East 349, Korangi 386, West 1691 and Malir 415.