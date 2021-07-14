Karachiites experience heavy rains with strong winds

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A brief spell of heavy rain with strong winds was experienced in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

The heavy rain with strong winds was received in the areas including Orangi Town, Saddar, I.I.Chandragar Road, M.A.Jinnah Road, Burns Road and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm at evening or night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm/rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad Divisions, Khairpur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Sanghar districts, while hot and humid condition with chances of Thunderstorm/rain are expected in Karachi Division over the next 24 hours.

The PMD in its weather warning on Wednesday said the Monsoon currents will continue to penetrate into eastern Sindh. Under its influence rain/wind/ thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls at times are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till July 16 and Central & Upper Sindh till July 17, 2021.

The persistent rain may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Shaheed Banazirabad districts during the period, the weather forecast said.