Kashmir Black Day: FAC holds rally, painting exhibition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) arranged a rally and a painting exhibition to mark the Kashmir Black Day here on Friday.

Director FAC Muhammad Abrar Alam inaugurated the painting exhibition in which atrocities and barbarism of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was depicted.

Later, a rally was also taken out from Faisalabad Arts Council and the participants marched on various roads to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The FAC director, flanked by Deputy District Officer Population Tayyaba Azam Khan, led the rally while Deputy Director FAC Muhammad Imran Raza, Assistant Directors Asad Hayat Naul, Zahra Batool, District Demographer Population Welfare Mehwish Badar, Tehsil Population Officer Tariq Lateef and others were also present.