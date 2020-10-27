UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Black Day Observed In Malakand

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Kashmir Black Day observed in Malakand

Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies, Rehan Khattak on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue to provide political , moral and diplomatic support to Kashmir brothers till they get independence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies, Rehan Khattak on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue to provide political , moral and diplomatic support to Kashmir brothers till they get independence.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held in connection with Kashmir Black Day at Levies Line Malakand organized by the district administration on Tuesday.

He said that observance of Kashmir Black Day and solidarity rallies was manifestation of religious, cultural and social ties with Kashmiri brothers.

He said that this everlasting bond of Islamic brotherhood would continue forever.

He said that emotional attachment of Kashmiris with Pakistan, ideological harmony and their aspirations to become part of Pakistan could not be diminished with Indian brutalities and oppression.

Apart from Additional Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali Wazir, Assistant Commissioners Batkhela, Dargai Sohail Ahmed, Mohibullah Khan, officers of all line departments, business community officials, religious personalities, civil society, teachers and students attended the function.

The speakers said that Kashmir issue was a matter of basic human rights and principles of self-determination and Pakistan would continue its unwavering support to Kashmiris till the right of Kashmiris to get self-determination.

They said on this day we renewed our commitment to fully support the struggle of Kashmir freedom.

In the start of function, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played on the occasion.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali Wazir led a rally from the office of Assistant Commissioner Batkhela. Addressing the rally, speakers said that India would never succeed in its nefarious intentions to suppress Kashmir freedom struggle.

Similarly, special functions were also held in education institutions to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Business Education Civil Society Independence Malakand Dargai Sohail Ahmed Moral All From

Recent Stories

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

26 minutes ago

Minister condemns Peshawer blast

22 seconds ago

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi demands UN to ta ..

24 seconds ago

ACS South Punjab visits Cholistan, inaugurates pla ..

26 seconds ago

Next Syrian Constitutional Cmte. Meeting May Take ..

28 seconds ago

US Envoy Khalilzad to Meet Afghan Negotiating Team ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.