Kashmir Black Day observed in Malakand

Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies, Rehan Khattak on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue to provide political , moral and diplomatic support to Kashmir brothers till they get independence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies, Rehan Khattak on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue to provide political , moral and diplomatic support to Kashmir brothers till they get independence.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held in connection with Kashmir Black Day at Levies Line Malakand organized by the district administration on Tuesday.

He said that observance of Kashmir Black Day and solidarity rallies was manifestation of religious, cultural and social ties with Kashmiri brothers.

He said that this everlasting bond of Islamic brotherhood would continue forever.

He said that emotional attachment of Kashmiris with Pakistan, ideological harmony and their aspirations to become part of Pakistan could not be diminished with Indian brutalities and oppression.

Apart from Additional Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali Wazir, Assistant Commissioners Batkhela, Dargai Sohail Ahmed, Mohibullah Khan, officers of all line departments, business community officials, religious personalities, civil society, teachers and students attended the function.

The speakers said that Kashmir issue was a matter of basic human rights and principles of self-determination and Pakistan would continue its unwavering support to Kashmiris till the right of Kashmiris to get self-determination.

They said on this day we renewed our commitment to fully support the struggle of Kashmir freedom.

In the start of function, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played on the occasion.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali Wazir led a rally from the office of Assistant Commissioner Batkhela. Addressing the rally, speakers said that India would never succeed in its nefarious intentions to suppress Kashmir freedom struggle.

Similarly, special functions were also held in education institutions to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.