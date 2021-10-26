UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Black Day Will Be Observes In Larkana Division

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Kashmir Black Day will be observed on Wednesday throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing illegal occupation and gross human rights violation for the last 74 years

In Larkana, a protest rally will be taken-out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, at 9.30 a.m. The DC Larkana along-with officers of education Department Larkana and other officers of various nation building departments will lead the procession.

Elected Representatives, representatives from NGOs, prominent citizens, scouts, teachers and students including peoples from various walks of life will largely participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, a number of social and political organizations took out rallies and organized meetings in order to assert moral support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Various local and government organizations are also finalized the for the Kashmir Black Day programmes where they will highlight the importance of the day and assure the Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan will continue their moral and political support so that they could achieve success in their struggle.

The political parties and organizations have chalked out programmes to bring out Kashmir Black Day rallies from different parts of Larkana city, Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani talukas of the district.

Besides, a rally will be taken out from the office of Deputy Commissioner Kashmore at Kandhkot on the occasion of "Black Day" to show solidarity with Kashmiris, on October 27, 2021 at 10 am from the Deputy Commissioner's Office will be taken out.

Officers of provincial and Federal departments, citizens, teachers, students, leaders of political and social organizations, journalists including civil society will be participate in the rally.

