Kashmir martyrs day; a revolt against repression: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Kashmir martyrs day being observed across the globe on July 13, 1931 reminds us of courage and bravery exhibited by the Kashmiris against tyranny.

In a tweet, he said,"We salute the martyrs of July 13, 1931 who raised voice for dignity of the Holy Quran and revolted against repression".

He said today on Kashmir Martyrs' Day 21, Kashmiris laid their lives for speaking the word of truth before the oppressive rulers.