'Kashmir Solidarity Day' observed across city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' was also observed in the metropolis, on Sunday, like other parts of the country to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and against Indian brutality.

Many programmes were organized by the government, political, religious, and social parties, which included rallies, seminars, and tableaus on Kashmir Solidarity in the city.

The speakers in various programmes shed light on the struggle of the IIOJK people and condemned Indian atrocities and brutalities.

An effigy of Indian Premier Narendra Modi was also burnt to condemn his illegal actions and atrocities in IIOJK.