Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in Sanghar on Monday.

In this connection, a rally was taken out by the District Administration from the Municipal Committee to Press Club Chowk.

District Health Officer Dr. Faiz Muhammad Marri, Assistant Commissioner Jam Nawaz Ali Syed Amaar Hussain Shah, Sabir Hussain Maha, Municipal Administrator lal Khan, Additional Director Livestock Khushi Muhammad Rajput, Civil Society activists and political representatives also participated.

Addressing the rally, leaders urged the United Nations Organization (UNO) to implement resolutions passed to ensure the right of self-determination to innocent Kashmiris who were fighting for their genuine demand for decades.

They said that the heart of every Pakistani beats with Kashmiris and their freedom would continue till the accomplishment of their goal.

They said that Narendra Modi was a fascist ruler who was violating human rights by exploiting innocent Kashmiris.

A large number of journalists including senior journalist Ashfaq Slahari were present on the occasion.