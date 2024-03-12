Open Menu

Kashmiri Delegation Calls On Special Rapputor Voule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A Kashmiri delegation was called on Special Rapputor on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association Celement Nyaletsossio Voule at United Nations Human Rights Council Geneva on Tuesday.

The Kashmiri delegation, comprising of Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Hassn ul Banna, Advocate Parvez Ahmad Shah and Barrister Nida Salam apprised the Celement Nyaletsossio Voule regarding denial of freedom of peaceful Assembly and Association to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said a press release issued here.

The delegation told the Special Rapporteur that on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi’s recent visit to IIOJK, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were hounded under the barrel of gun to attend the gathering in Bakhshi stadium where Narandara Modi spoke against their will.

The visiting delegation informed that the students, government employees threatened that if they do not attend the engineered gathering. The delegation also draws the attention of the Special Voule towards the banning of pro-freedom organizations who show dissent to the Indian illegal occupation. The delegation acquainted the Special Rapporteur about the denial of religious compressions to the Kashmiri Muslims and continuous detention and denial of grand Mufti Mirwaiz Umar Farooq form addressing the Jumma congregation and thereby denying the people from perform their religious freedoms.

The Special Rapporteur noted the submissions of the Kashmiri delegation and showed serious concern about the denial of freedom of peaceful Assembly and Association to the people of IIOJK.

