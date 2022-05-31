UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Diaspora To Highlight Kashmir Issue During Common Wealth Games: Hameed Lone

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said that Overseas Kashmiris and Pakistani citizens would play their full role in highlighting the Kashmir issue and the atrocities committed by the Indian Army in occupied Kashmir in the changed circumstances.

The Pakistani and Kashmiri community abroad would also highlight the Kashmir issue and recent unfair and decision of Indian Kangaroo courts during the major event of common wealth games in London.

He said that "I have visited the UK last month, where I met with decision makers and legislators, including leaders from the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities. He also organized rallies and demonstrations at various places to highlight the importance of Kashmir issue".

Demonstrations were held on Ten Downing Street on April 25 during Modi's visit to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to the protesters, Modi's hands are stained with the blood of innocent Muslims and other minorities. And Modi's fascist government has broken all records of human rights violations.

The dire situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed with various broadcasters.

He said the present political crisis should come to an end in the country and our focus should be on core issues.

He said Yasin Malik was sentenced in a mock court. He said that there is no justice at all as India violating international laws. He said Yasin Malik's only crime was to speak for the Kashmir people.

He said Zardari claimed himself to be a friend of Biden. So he should play his role. He said PM visiting Turkey and he expressed the hope that he should raise his voice for Kashmiri prisoners who are kept in death cell in IIOJK.

He said Yasin Malik's case would also be raised in Geneva.

He said we should expose India's dirty face in front of the world. He said Indian forces were involved in war crimes and killing innocent people. We should take them to the international court of justice.

