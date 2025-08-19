Kashmiri Identity Under Threat Amid India’s Post-2019 Policies
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Analysts and political observers have noted that, since August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Indian government has pursued a deliberate agenda aimed at the political, constitutional, cultural, and economic dis-empowerment of Kashmiri Muslims in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, they maintained that the illegal and unilateral revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, was aimed at demoting, dis empowering, and disenfranchising the Muslims of the occupied territory. They added that Muslims of every class, sect and ethnicity remain the prime targets of the Hindutva-driven policy in Kashmir.
The analysts pointed out that India is illegally engineering demographic change in the territory in blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions.
They warned that the Modi regime’s larger design is to impose Hindu rule over the Muslim-majority region by reviving a so-called Hindu civilizational order to erase its Muslim identity and heritage.
They urged the international community to take serious cognizance of these sinister Indian moves and hold New Delhi accountable for its colonial project in the occupied territory.
Despite the relentless repression, they stressed, the resilient Kashmiri people remain steadfast in their just and peaceful struggle to thwart Modi’s nefarious agenda.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiri Identity under threat Amid India’s Post-2019 policies42 seconds ago
-
Muqam hands over PM’s flood relief package to district administration Buner9 hours ago
-
National Youth Summit 2025 concludes with call for youth-inclusive policy making9 hours ago
-
Punjab Police hold weekly general parades across province10 hours ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests10 hours ago
-
AJK PM rejects narratives contradicting Islam forefathers' vision10 hours ago
-
KP CM orders swift relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit districts10 hours ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates solar street lights project10 hours ago
-
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes10 hours ago
-
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore10 hours ago
-
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat11 hours ago
-
Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held10 hours ago