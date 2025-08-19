Open Menu

Kashmiri Identity Under Threat Amid India’s Post-2019 Policies

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Analysts and political observers have noted that, since August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Indian government has pursued a deliberate agenda aimed at the political, constitutional, cultural, and economic dis-empowerment of Kashmiri Muslims in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, they maintained that the illegal and unilateral revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, was aimed at demoting, dis empowering, and disenfranchising the Muslims of the occupied territory. They added that Muslims of every class, sect and ethnicity remain the prime targets of the Hindutva-driven policy in Kashmir.

The analysts pointed out that India is illegally engineering demographic change in the territory in blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions.

They warned that the Modi regime’s larger design is to impose Hindu rule over the Muslim-majority region by reviving a so-called Hindu civilizational order to erase its Muslim identity and heritage.

They urged the international community to take serious cognizance of these sinister Indian moves and hold New Delhi accountable for its colonial project in the occupied territory.

Despite the relentless repression, they stressed, the resilient Kashmiri people remain steadfast in their just and peaceful struggle to thwart Modi’s nefarious agenda.

