Muqam hands over PM’s flood relief package to district administration Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam on Monday handed over Prime Minister’s relief package for Buner flood victims to district administration Buner.

The relief items included tents, blankets, 7KVA generators, de-watering pumps, ration bags and medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, Ameer Muqam said that under directives of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, National Disaster Management Authority has been continuously dispatching relief goods for flood-affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that NDMA is in close coordination with all concerned civil and military institutions for facilitation of affected people.

The minister said that Prime Minister is personally monitoring the relief and rehabilitation efforts and would soon visit the affected areas.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property in Buner, the minister said that Shangla, Swat, Bajaur, and Mansehra had also suffered extensive damage.

“The federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of KP and is utilizing all resources for the relief of flood victims,” he said. He praised the spirit of unity among the nation, saying that people across Pakistan had come together to provide every possible assistance.

He said that roads have been cleared, while work to restore electricity was underway adding that NHA authorities have been directed to fully cooperate with provincial and district administrations for complete road restoration.

He also announced that the federal government would soon officially declare compensation packages for the affected families to ensure their rehabilitation.