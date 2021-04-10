UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Refugee Organisation Condemns Killings In IOK.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Kashmiri refugee organisation condemns killings in IOK.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, an organization of Kashmiri refugees settled in Muzaffarabad, has strongly condemned the killings of youngsters and desecration of Mosque in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, an organization of Kashmiri refugees settled in Muzaffarabad, has strongly condemned the killings of youngsters and desecration of Mosque in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that the martyrdom of seven Kashmiri youths in Shopian and Pulwama besides attack on Mosque are heinous crimes.

While Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the desecration of Mosque and the martyrdom of seven unarmed youths by Indian armed forces in Shopian and Pulwama (twin districts of IOK), Ghazali said that the Indian forces are in fact establishing a reign of terror inside Kashmir, adding that violation of human rights are being observed throughout the occupied state.

Uzair said that 17-year-old Kashif Bashir, whose first two brothers Naeem Ahmed and Adil Bashir had been martyred by Indian tyrants, was also martyred a day before yesterday.

"In addition, Younis Ahmed Khandey, Basit Ahmed Bakhshi, Muzammil Manzoor Tantray, Adil Ahmed Lone and two other boys were martyred by Indian forces" he lamented.

The attack of Indian forces on sacred mosque with rockets and mortar bombs is a despicable crime.

He said that Incumbent Indian government is engaged in genocide of Kashmiri youth under an organized conspiracy.

"Under these circumstances, the silence of the world is not less than being shareholders in such crimes" he added.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat called on the international human rights organizations, Amnesty International and Asia Watch to take notice on the massacre of Kashmiri youth in IOK and called on the people of Azad Kashmir and the entire state to resist against Indian atrocities.

