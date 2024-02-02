Open Menu

Kashmiris From Entire World To Observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' In Befitting Manner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Kashmiris from entire world to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in befitting manner

All Kashmiri political, religious parties and organizations across Azad Jammu Kashmir, and the world will observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on 5th February, to renew their pledge to provide unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to their brethren living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) All Kashmiri political, religious parties and organizations across Azad Jammu Kashmir, and the world will observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on 5th February, to renew their pledge to provide unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to their brethren living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Kashmiri leaders from social, political, and religious organizations declared "Pakistan runs through the blood of Kashmiris, just as Kashmir runs through the blood of Pakistan."

They expressed these sentiment during a joint press conference held in Mirpur in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' being observed on February 5, everywhere in the world with devotion and enthusiasm.

During the news conference, leaders from Jammat e Islami AJK including Dr Riaz Ahmed and city Amir Atiq ur Rehman, along with Tehreek e Kashmir Britain leader Fareed ud Din Lodhi, Dr Tahir Mahmood of United Kashmir Movement, Qari Muhammad Azam of Jammiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan - AJK Chapter, Dr Bashir Shagoo Convenor of Save Kashmir Movement Jammu and Kashmir, Moulana Ikhlaq Jazbi of Jammiat Ulema Jammu Kashmir, Qari Muhammad Azam, Moulana Ishfaq Ahmed, Sajid Kashmiri, and others emphasized that Pakistan is the sole force supporting Kashmiri people morally, and diplomatically for resolving long standing issue of Kashmir through peaceful means.

They asserted that without Pakistan's moral and diplomatic support, Kashmiris could have faced a fate similar to Afghanistan today. The Kashmiri leaders urged for complete unity and solidarity to sustain the movement for the liberation of their homeland from Indian oppression. They highlighted the historical significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was first observed 34 years ago on February 5, following the call by JI Amir Qazi Hussain Ahmed.

On this day in 1990, people and the government of Pakistan pledged their full support to the just and principled stand of Kashmiris for freedom from Indian illegal control. They urged the UN to resolve the lingering dispute of Kashmir as per its resolutions. Kashmiri leaders accused the world body of neglecting human rights protection due to the hypocritical, and discriminatory role of various international powers.

Leaders from political and religious parties urged the United Nations to take prompt action for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue by conducting a free and fair plebiscite in line with its resolutions.

They emphasized that such a resolution would pave the way for lasting peace in South Asia.

APP/ahr/

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution World United Nations Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Moral All From Government Asia Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

KPCSW holds consultative session to protect rights ..

KPCSW holds consultative session to protect rights of women voters

4 minutes ago
 IWMB celebrates World Wetlands Day at Kinara Park ..

IWMB celebrates World Wetlands Day at Kinara Park with students

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal to address public gathering in Mirpurkhas ..

Bilawal to address public gathering in Mirpurkhas on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 Control room for election 2024 setup

Control room for election 2024 setup

4 minutes ago
 PNS SAIF visits Sri Lanka during regional maritime ..

PNS SAIF visits Sri Lanka during regional maritime security patrol

8 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur visits Khairpur, reviews arrangements o ..

DIG Sukkur visits Khairpur, reviews arrangements of general elections

8 minutes ago
Rangers, Police combined operation in Karachi, one ..

Rangers, Police combined operation in Karachi, one accused arrested

8 minutes ago
 PU issues date sheet for supplementary exam

PU issues date sheet for supplementary exam

8 minutes ago
 Lahore police finalises security plan for General ..

Lahore police finalises security plan for General Election 2024

8 minutes ago
 HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billion ..

HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-pow ..

50 minutes ago
 Minister urges people to cast vote on Feb 08

Minister urges people to cast vote on Feb 08

15 minutes ago
 Kohat Food Safety Team inspects KDA Bazaar

Kohat Food Safety Team inspects KDA Bazaar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan