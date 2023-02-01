UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Still Waiting For Inalienable Right Of Self Determination: Human Rights Activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of self determination: Human rights activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick

Human rights activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday said the Kashmiris had been waiting for their inalienable right for self-determination promised by the international community but despite the passage of several decades, they had not been given their due right

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Human rights activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday said the Kashmiris had been waiting for their inalienable right for self-determination promised by the international community but despite the passage of several decades, they had not been given their due right.

"The Kashmiri people had given huge sacrifices for the last seven decades and would continue to do till they achieve complete success," she said while talking to APP.

Mushaal said unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would never go in vain.

She said the Kashmiri people were hopeful for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute, adding that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would definitely bring fruit.

She underlined the need for diplomatic efforts for peace and stability to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue.

