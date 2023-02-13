UrduPoint.com

KC-EU Remembers Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru For Their Heroic Role In Kashmir Freedom Struggle

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 01:10 AM

KC-EU remembers Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru for their heroic role in Kashmir freedom struggle

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 12 (APP):Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) highly lauded the great Kashmiri martyrs Maqbool Butt and Dr Afzal Guru for their unmatchable struggle for freedom.

While addressing a gathering arranged by the council at its secretariat in Brussels on the occasion of martyrdom anniversaries of both of the prominent Kashmiri freedom figures, KC-EU's Chairman Ali Raza Syed said, "We cannot forget our martyrs," a message received here on Sunday said.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe the martyrdom anniversary of Afzal Guru on 9th February every year. He was hanged and buried at New Delhi's Tihar prison by the Indian Authorities on Feb 9, 2013.

Maqbool Butt was also hanged and buried in Tihar Jail on the 11th of February in 1984 for his leading role in Kashmir's liberation struggle.

Paying rich tribute to both of the Kashmiri figures, the KC-EU head said by sacrificing their lives, Butt and Guru had offered a matchless struggle for the liberation of the beloved homeland of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza asked the Indian government to hand over the remains of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt to their families in Kashmir for a proper funeral and decent burial.

He added the two great martyrs are lights for the struggle of the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

He said Indian authorities acted inhumanely by holding the bodies of the martyrs at jail premises for a long time. No human being and no one of the civilised societies in the world accepts such ruthless behaviour as India is doing with the Kashmiris.

He said it was proved that Afzal Guru was hanged in a fake allegation and Maqbool Butt was also targeted because of his struggle for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza also warned that by killing people and committing crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir and constant military restrictions in the Kashmir valley, India cannot stop the peaceful movement of the Kashmiris.

The people of Kashmir are struggling for the right of self-determination accepted under the UN Security Council's resolutions and as per a promise committed by the Indian authorities.

He demanded of the world community to make necessary steps in order to stop atrocities against the innocent and peaceful people of Kashmir and play a role in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

India Resolution World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Europe Jail Brussels Jammu New Delhi February Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of ‘E ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of ‘Edge of Government’ exhibitio ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Direct ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Director

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

2 hours ago
 WGS reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to emp ..

WGS reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to empower youth to participate in d ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed visits quake-struck areas, UAE& ..

Abdullah bin Zayed visits quake-struck areas, UAE&#039;s SAR team HQ in Türkiye

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.