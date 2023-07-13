Open Menu

KDA Holds 14th Board Meeting To Boost Tourism And Enhance Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Aamir Sultan and Kaghan and Chairman Dr. Amal Zaman Khan jointly chaired Kaghan Development Authority's (KDA) 14th board meeting at the Commissioner Office Abbottabad aimed to discuss key initiatives for promoting tourism and improving facilities in the region.

Director General KDA Tariq Khan, Deputy Director Aminul Hasan, and Shireen Khan along with other board members including Advocate Zahid Muftee, Sahibzada Shoaib, Aamir Munir and Chief Conservator Forest Yusuf Khan were also present.

The meeting primarily focused on devising strategies to enhance tourism and provide maximum amenities to visitors. Assistant Director Accounts Iftikhar Khan presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024, highlighting the financial allocations for various tourism-related initiatives.

Deputy Director Zaaminul Hasan provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the Walking Track and Hydro Power Project, which is being constructed in collaboration with other departments.

The project, located on Lake Saif-ul-Malook Road, holds significant promise for the region's development and will contribute to both tourism and sustainable energy generation.

In a bid to celebrate the national days of 14th August and 6th September, the board members decided to organize a series of events in Naran, these programs will include a flag hoisting ceremony, hiking activities, and writing competitions, aiming to engage the local community and tourists alike.

The meeting concluded with a strong emphasis on the importance of teamwork and citizen participation in the ongoing efforts to promote cleanliness, maintain infrastructure, and improve the overall experience for tourists.

The Kaghan Development Authority remains committed to implementing these decisions and ensuring the successful execution of the proposed initiatives.

