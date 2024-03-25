Open Menu

KDA Team Accesses Damages By Avalanche On Lake Road Naran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In the aftermath of a avalanche in Naran which has damaged more than 8 hotels and resorts on Lake Saif ul Malook Road, a team of four members from the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) led by Inspector Raja Faizan has assessed the extent of the destruction.

Following the directives of Director General KDA Shabir Khan, the team encountered treacherous conditions while traversing seven glaciers on their journey from Phuladraan to Naran, with snow accumulation exceeding five feet on Lake Road.

The team's assessment revealed severe damage to several hotels and resorts along the route, which were anticipated to open for the upcoming tourist season.

The avalanche, which struck with force, has left these buildings in ruins, posing a significant setback to the local tourism industry.

Director General Shabir Khan expressed concern over the situation, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the aftermath of the disaster. Efforts are underway to provide assistance to affected businesses and individuals, with authorities urging caution as rescue and recovery operations continue in the area.

