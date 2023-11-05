Kenyan delegation visits USKT

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The University of Sialkot (USKT) welcomed a high-level delegation from Mombasa Country, Kenya.

The delegation comprised Ms. Salma Noor (Focal Person for the COMSTECH Mombasa Program in Mombasa), Ms. Sabaah Ahmed Omar (CECM Department of Health, Mombasa County), Abdullah Jughe Daleno (Chief Officer of Public Health and Disease Prevention) and Ms. Nasra Woche (Personal Secretary to the CECM).

The delegation was accompanied by a COMSTECH team and officials from the University of Sialkot (USKT).

During the visit, they met with four foreigner students from Mombasa, Kenya, who are studying at University of Sialkot (USTK) under the COMSTECH Mombasa scholarship programme for a period of four years.

Later, they had a detailed tour of the classrooms, labs and libraries and also observed hostel facilities provided to the students and faculty members.

Later, the delegation had a detailed meeting with Faisal Manzoor, Chairman of the board of Governors USKT, and Muhammad Rehan Younas, Vice Chancellor USKT, for exploring more opportunities to bring the two nations closer.

At the end, the delegation appreciated the remarkable role of University of Sialkot (USKT) in providing quality education in the country.