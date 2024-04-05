KFM Stands In Solidarity With Palestinians On Int'l Quds Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) on Friday commemorated International Quds Day, expressing unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) on Friday commemorated International Quds Day, expressing unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine.
While talking to the media here, the central leader of KFM, Afzal Ziai said that "The struggle for Palestine is not just a Palestinian issue; it is a global struggle for justice, human rights, and the dignity of all peoples.".
Ziai condemned the ongoing occupation of Palestine, highlighting the illegal settlements, land confiscations, and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by Israel. "The plight of the Palestinian people resonates deeply with the struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination and freedom," he said.
The KFM leader urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people. "The ongoing occupation and apartheid regime cannot be tolerated in the 21st century," he stated.
Ziai called for early liberation of both Palestine and the Indian-occupied state of Jammu Kashmir, emphasizing the need for unity against imperialism and oppression. "Together, we can build a world where every person, regardless of their race, religion, or nationality, can live in peace and dignity," he said.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds2 minutes ago
-
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown2 minutes ago
-
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission maintenance4 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar4 minutes ago
-
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha13 minutes ago
-
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need22 minutes ago
-
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid13 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three directorates in Excise De ..17 minutes ago
-
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters17 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta17 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts17 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delayed Senate elections in KP29 minutes ago