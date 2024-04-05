(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) on Friday commemorated International Quds Day, expressing unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

While talking to the media here, the central leader of KFM, Afzal Ziai said that "The struggle for Palestine is not just a Palestinian issue; it is a global struggle for justice, human rights, and the dignity of all peoples.".

Ziai condemned the ongoing occupation of Palestine, highlighting the illegal settlements, land confiscations, and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by Israel. "The plight of the Palestinian people resonates deeply with the struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination and freedom," he said.

The KFM leader urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people. "The ongoing occupation and apartheid regime cannot be tolerated in the 21st century," he stated.

Ziai called for early liberation of both Palestine and the Indian-occupied state of Jammu Kashmir, emphasizing the need for unity against imperialism and oppression. "Together, we can build a world where every person, regardless of their race, religion, or nationality, can live in peace and dignity," he said.

