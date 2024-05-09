KfW Mission Meets KP Officials Discussed Billion Trees Project
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 05:51 PM
The German state-owned bank KfW's mission on Thursday met with the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Hussain Shah at the Planning and Development Department
The focus of the meeting was the discussion of the Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTASP).
The additional chief secretary expressed gratitude to the KfW for their support to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration.
Chief of the International Development Section, Sarah Rehman also participated in the meeting.
