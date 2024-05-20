Open Menu

597 Profiteers Arrested, 82 Business Points Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

597 profiteers arrested, 82 business points sealed

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Divisional administration on Monday had arrested 597 profiteers and sealed 82 business points for selling commodities at high prices during the ongoing crackdown against profiteers across the division in last 17 days.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on the ongoing crackdown against profiteers, the Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir was informed that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, administration tightening noose around the profiteers and ensuring strict action against them.

He was informed that during the ongoing crackdown started from May 01 to 17, 119 price control magistrates of the division visited 124,617 markets out of which 12,574 shopkeepers were found involved in violations of price control act.

The commissioner was briefed that FIRs have been registered against 54 profiteers while fine of Rs 655,9500 was also imposed on various shopkeepers.

The Commissioner directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown against profiteers and visit markets on daily basis. He said that the shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at high rates and hoarders would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Chief Minister Punjab Fine Visit Nasir Price May Market From

Recent Stories

CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security

CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security

29 minutes ago
 TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patc ..

TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan ..

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..

2 hours ago
 Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

3 hours ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

5 hours ago
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

6 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan