597 profiteers arrested, 82 business points sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Divisional administration on Monday had arrested 597 profiteers and sealed 82 business points for selling commodities at high prices during the ongoing crackdown against profiteers across the division in last 17 days.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on the ongoing crackdown against profiteers, the Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir was informed that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, administration tightening noose around the profiteers and ensuring strict action against them.

He was informed that during the ongoing crackdown started from May 01 to 17, 119 price control magistrates of the division visited 124,617 markets out of which 12,574 shopkeepers were found involved in violations of price control act.

The commissioner was briefed that FIRs have been registered against 54 profiteers while fine of Rs 655,9500 was also imposed on various shopkeepers.

The Commissioner directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown against profiteers and visit markets on daily basis. He said that the shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at high rates and hoarders would be treated with iron hands.