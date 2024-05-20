PID Peshawar Holds Seminar For KP Journalists On Countering Fake News
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Press Information Department (PID) Peshawar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday organized a two-day workshop for journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on countering of fake news and disinformation in present era of social and digital media.
The seminar titled "truth in the digital era: strategies for countering fake news in Pakistan" held here at a local hotel. The seminar was addressed besides others by President Peshawar Press Club (PPC), Arshad Aziz Malik, senior journalists Asif Nisar Gayasi and Maeraj Farooq.
On the first day of the workshop, the participants were engaged in brainstorming and an extensive interactive session to combat challenges of negative propaganda, fake news and disinformation, which is spreading fast on social and digital media before verified by the journalists.
PPC President, Arshid Aziz Malik said that journalism was a sacred profession and 4th pillar of the state and credible news and accurate information is the right of people of Pakistan.
He said that fake news and misinformation have posed serious threats to society in the present era of digitalization and great responsibility rests on media outlets, journalists and editors to ensure that the provided information was true before its publication or airing on tv channels.
The speakers highly appreciated the endeavours of PID Peshawar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for conducting such an important workshop on key topic for journalists of KP.
Enlightening the participants on the importance of countering fake news and negative propaganda, senior journalist, Asif Nisar Ghayasi said that journalists are eyes and ears of society and for the sake of honour and prestige of reporters and anchors should ensure that their filed stories are based on facts, accurate and authentic.
He asked the journalists and writers of Pakistan not to tilt towards a specific political party leader and avoid emotionalism. He highlighted the importance of verifying facts and figures before publication of a news story or column in newspapers, journals or air news or documentary besides keeping national interests and its impact on society in mind.
He said comments of a government official, politician or other personality against whom a story was being filed should also be included and underlined the need of such training to journalists by their respective organizations.
He appreciated PID Peshawar for holding such an important workshop for journalists of Peshawar.
Senior journalist Meraj Farooq said that fake news deprives people of credible information and adversely affects the image of a personality or an organization.
While highlighting the prevailing trend of negative propaganda and fast spreading of misinformation in the society,
he said that propagandists impose their own opinion on others and urged journalists to verify their news stories after they surface on digital or social media. The other speakers said that media was an industry which often uses sensationalism to increase viewership and rating for monetary gains.
They said fake news and disinformation lead to weakening of the moral and social fabric of the society and urged media persons to verify social media’s news as it spread quickly before its publication.
The journalists thanked to PID Peshawar for organizing such an important workshop for journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed the hope that more such events would take place in Peshawar soon besides other divisional headquarters for education and information of young media professionals of the province.
APP/fam/
Recent Stories
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security
TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cultural phenomenon: Tea cafes become social hubs in twin cities7 minutes ago
-
Timely justice at doorstep, federal ombudsman’s directives implemented in remote areas8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on gambling den, five arrested8 minutes ago
-
Robbers take away gold jewellery, cash8 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab meets Sindh CM8 minutes ago
-
Farmers warned against burning crop waste18 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security20 minutes ago
-
PM urges Turkish firms to expand investment, relocate industries to Pakistan28 minutes ago
-
Tank’s DPO pins promotion badges to newly promoted police officials38 minutes ago
-
Secretary SH&ME pays visit to Children Complex to review health facilities38 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian crossing at Torkham Border resumes38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan; Turkiye share common vision for regional development, peace, prosperity: Gillani47 minutes ago