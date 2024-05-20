MNA Iqbal Channar inaugurates Clinic on Wheels in Islamia Colony

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar on Monday said that under the Punjab Chief Minister's healthcare vision, residents of the city's slums should be provided with healthcare facilities at their doorsteps under the Clinic on Wheels program.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Punjab CM's Clinic on Wheels program in Islamia Colony. CEO Health Dr. Syed Tanvir Shah, DHO Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, relevant officers, and local residents were present on the occasion.

MNA Malik Iqbal Channar said that the Clinic on Wheels program is a revolutionary initiative by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He added that the program is providing people with healthcare facilities at their doorsteps. He further stated that doctors and paramedical staff are playing a key role in providing healthcare facilities to the people of the area. He urged the residents of the area to benefit from the Punjab government's Clinic on Wheels program.

Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar talked to the patients who came to the camp established in Islamia Colony and inquired about the healthcare facilities provided to them. He instructed the health department officials to ensure that the benefits of the Punjab government's health-friendly programme are provided to the residents of the urban slums area in a better way.

District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain informed MNA Malik Iqbal Channar that ambulances, an ultrasound vehicle, and six teams have been allocated to provide healthcare facilities to people in the urban slums area. He said that each team comprises a medical officer, dispenser, vaccinator, lady health supervisor, lady health workers, and nutrition supervisor who are providing services.

He also informed that ultrasound facilities, blood pressure and sugar checking are being provided, and hepatitis tests are also being conducted. The camp has an adequate stock of medicines.