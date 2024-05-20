Timely Justice At Doorstep, Federal Ombudsman’s Directives Implemented In Remote Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In adherence to the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery on Monday was conducted at the Tehsil Municipal Hall in Lora, aimed at providing immediate and affordable justice especially to the residents of remote areas.
A large number of people from Tehsil Lora, Tehsil Mayor Iftikhar Abbasi, Tehsil Administrator Azhar Naveed, Trade Union President Asad Ikhlaq, Tehsil Khateeb Mufti Nadir, local dignitaries, prominent figures and others were present . The participants lauded the efforts of Federal Ombudsman for ensuring justice is delivered to the public at their doorstep without any discrimination.
In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Secretariat Abbottabad Abdul Ghafoor Baig, received a large number of complaints from the public against various federal and provincial departments during the session. Immediate orders were issued on several complaints to the concerned departments on the spot, while other admissible complaints were accepted, and formal notices were issued to the respective departments.
Abdul Ghafoor Baig while addressing the Khuli Kutchery, emphasized that providing timely justice to complainants is the hallmark and mission of the Federal Ombudsman's institution. He reiterated that, in line with Federal Ombudsman’s commitment, Khuli Kutcheries are being held in the remote areas of Hazara division to allow complaints against mismanagement in federal and provincial departments.
Abdul Ghafoor Baig stressed that no negligence or obstruction is tolerated in the prompt resolution of complaints, which are addressed on a priority basis. He also highlighted the importance of the Federal Ombudsman institution and encouraged the public to benefit from it.
The regional in-charge further stated that the institution not only provides immediate justice within the legal framework but also ensures the implementation of decisions by regularly meeting with the heads of federal departments.
