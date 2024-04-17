Khanzada Calls For Better Public Service Delivery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Jahangir Khanzada, member of the district monitoring committee and former provincial minister, emphasized the importance of efficient public service delivery during a meeting of the district administration in Attock on Wednesday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Jahangir Khanzada, member of the district monitoring committee and former provincial minister, emphasized the importance of efficient public service delivery during a meeting of the district administration in Attock on Wednesday.
According to details, he urged government officials to ensure that the public benefits from various welfare projects initiated by the government.
Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioners Waqas Aslam Marth and Adnan Anjum Raja, Assistant Commissioner Shahgufta Jabeen, PML President Hazro chapter Malik Ansar Ahmed, Meer Naveed, and District Monitoring Committee Chairman and Member Provincial Assembly Sher Ali Khan, along with officials from the local administration, health, and education departments were present in the meeting.
Khanzada highlighted the provincial government's efforts in implementing projects for the welfare of the people, aligning with Chief Minister Maryium Nawaz's vision.
He stressed the need for strict action against illegal profiteering practices and called for stringent measures against offenders.
Later, Khanzada visited various bazaars and markets in Attock to ensure the availability of roti and naan at newly reduced rates.
He instructed price Control magistrates to ensure the quality of edible items at fixed rates and directed the prominent display of prices for essential items.
Speaking to reporters, he emphasized the importance of maintaining official standards in the weight of roti and naan to ensure fair pricing for consumers.
He highlighted recent government efforts to reduce food prices, including a historic decrease in flour prices. Additionally, Khanzada announced the formation of a joint investigation team comprising health and police officials to examine the circumstances surrounding the delayed treatment of a stabbing victim at the tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro.
Strict departmental action would be taken against any medical officer found guilty of misconduct or negligence.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..
Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC
Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point
PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair
Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Wazi ..
AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief signs terms of partnership
Oil prices slide, stocks diverge
FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperat ..
AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns
Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum
Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out of school children1 minute ago
-
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC1 minute ago
-
PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair27 seconds ago
-
Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Waziristan29 seconds ago
-
AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief signs terms of partnership30 seconds ago
-
FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperation32 seconds ago
-
AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns43 seconds ago
-
PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan longstanding, historic ties42 minutes ago
-
Two robbers gang busted42 minutes ago
-
Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack42 minutes ago
-
Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of election code of conduct1 hour ago
-
Response received by PM at int'l level - a new milestone in foreign policy: Atta Tarar1 hour ago