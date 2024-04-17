Khanzada calls for better public service delivery

(@FahadShabbir)

Jahangir Khanzada, member of the district monitoring committee and former provincial minister, emphasized the importance of efficient public service delivery during a meeting of the district administration in Attock on Wednesday

According to details, he urged government officials to ensure that the public benefits from various welfare projects initiated by the government.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioners Waqas Aslam Marth and Adnan Anjum Raja, Assistant Commissioner Shahgufta Jabeen, PML President Hazro chapter Malik Ansar Ahmed, Meer Naveed, and District Monitoring Committee Chairman and Member Provincial Assembly Sher Ali Khan, along with officials from the local administration, health, and education departments were present in the meeting.

Khanzada highlighted the provincial government's efforts in implementing projects for the welfare of the people, aligning with Chief Minister Maryium Nawaz's vision.

He stressed the need for strict action against illegal profiteering practices and called for stringent measures against offenders.

Later, Khanzada visited various bazaars and markets in Attock to ensure the availability of roti and naan at newly reduced rates.

He instructed price Control magistrates to ensure the quality of edible items at fixed rates and directed the prominent display of prices for essential items.

Speaking to reporters, he emphasized the importance of maintaining official standards in the weight of roti and naan to ensure fair pricing for consumers.

He highlighted recent government efforts to reduce food prices, including a historic decrease in flour prices. Additionally, Khanzada announced the formation of a joint investigation team comprising health and police officials to examine the circumstances surrounding the delayed treatment of a stabbing victim at the tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro.

Strict departmental action would be taken against any medical officer found guilty of misconduct or negligence.

