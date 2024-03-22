Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique underscored the paramount importance of providing a peaceful environment for the province's residents during the inaugural session of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, convened at the Home Department headquarters here on Friday. Presiding over the meeting, Minister Rafique reiterated the commitment to bolstering coordination with law enforcement agencies to uphold law and order across Punjab. Special attention was drawn to implementing robust security measures during Ramazan, encompassing Sehri and Iftar timings, Youm e Ali, Chand Raat, and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Additionally, a strategic initiative was proposed to address the issue of illegally residing foreign nationals within the province. The minister further highlighted the comprehensive security arrangements for Friday prayers and Taraweeh.

The meeting also featured briefings on Border Military Police and Baloch Levi Police, delivered by Home Secretary Nurul Amin Mengal, who also provided insights into the prevailing law and order situation. Notable attendees included Minister of Industries Shafay Hussain, Minister of Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, and Provincial Minister of Agriculture Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, among others. The gathering was conducted via video link conference, with the participation of key officials such as Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Fazlur Rahman, Additional Secretary Internal Security, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, and DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with Commissioners and DCs from various districts.